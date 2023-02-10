Antetokounmpo accumulated 38 points (14-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-13 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 115-106 victory over the Lakers.

Antetokounmpo did fine with 15 points in the first half, but Milwaukee fell behind a shorthanded Lakers club. However, the Greek Freak turned things up a notch in the final two periods, tallying 23 points to lead the Bucks to their ninth straight victory. Antetokounmpo finished with his 11th straight double-double, and he is putting up massive numbers during that stretch, averaging 33.4 points, 14.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists across 32.7 minutes.