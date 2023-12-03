Antetokounmpo totaled 32 points (14-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 132-121 win over the Hawks.

Antetokounmpo was impressive on both ends of the court Saturday and recorded his first triple-double of the campaign, but filling the stat sheet is nothing new for one of the most productive fantasy players in the NBA over the last few seasons. Antetokounmpo has six double-doubles and one triple-double across his last eight outings while shooting an impressive 63.6 percent from the field, so it shouldn't be surprising to see him fill the stat sheet on a consistent basis.