Antetokounmpo contributed 41 points (16-29 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-18 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 141-131 win over Indiana.

Antetokounmpo knocked down 55.2 percent of his attempts from the field and notched his second 40-plus point performance of the new calendar year. He also registered his third straight double-double by crashing the glass. The star forward is averaging 28.3 points, 12.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists through eight January appearances.