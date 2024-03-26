Antetokounmpo (hamstring) is active for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton (ankle) have both been cleared for action. Antetokounmpo dropped 34 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists in a victory over Los Angeles on March 8, and the Lakers will be without the presence of LeBron James (ankle) in the frontcourt Tuesday.