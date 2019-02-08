Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go vs. Dallas

Antetokounmpo (knee) is available to play Friday against the Mavericks.

Antetokounmpo was a late addition to Milwaukee's injury report Thursday evening, but his right knee soreness won't cause him to miss any time. He figures to handle his usual workload and start in Dallas.

