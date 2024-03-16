Antetokounmpo (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Suns.
Antetokounmpo continues to deal with a hamstring injury but has suited up in each of Milwaukee's last five contests. If the superstar forward is ruled out, Jae Crowder, Danilo Gallinari and Pat Connaughton are candidates to receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Carries Milwaukee to victory•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available to play Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Added to injury report•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Carries team in blowout loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go against Sacramento•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to play Tuesday•