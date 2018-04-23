Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Lacks defensive output in victory
Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points (12-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes during Sunday's 104-102 victory over Boston.
Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks with 27 points including a game-winning tip-in with just seconds left on the clock. Antetokounmpo was huge for the Bucks down the stretch and despite appearing to tweak his ankle in the final quarter, he should be ready to go for Game 5 on Tuesday.
