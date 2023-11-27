Antetokounmpo ended Sunday's 108-102 victory over the Trail Blazers with 33 points (11-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-18 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal over 39 minutes.

Antetokounmpo led all players in Sunday's game in scoring and rebounds while handing out a team-high assist mark and tallying a trio of blocks defensively in a winning effort. The 30-point, 15-rebound performance is Antetokounmpo's second of the season while his 16 boards marks a season-high total. Antetokounmpo has tallied 30 or more points in nine games this season, including in four of his last five outings.