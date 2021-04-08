Antetokounmpo (ankle) will not play Thursday against Dallas, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo will miss third game in a row as expected due to soreness in his left knee. Bobby Portis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo should continue to see increased workloads while the MVP remains on the sidelines.
