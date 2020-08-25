Antetokounmpo has been named the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year.

Antetokounmpo received 432 total points in the voting, with the two runners up being Anthony Davis (200) and Rudy Gobert (187). Prior to the hiatus, Antetokounmpo averaged 2.0 combined steals and blocks across 30.9 minutes per game. He helped lead the Bucks to a league-best 102.9 defensive rating, and Antetokounmpo himself led the NBA in defensive rating (97.1), defensive win shares (5.0) and defensive box plus/minus (4.1).