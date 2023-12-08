Antetokounmpo finished Thursday's 128-119 loss to Indiana with 37 points (13-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 40 minutes.

Antetokounmpo led all players in Thursday's contest in scoring while hauling in a team-high rebound total in a double-double performance. Antetokounmpo, who finished three points short of tallying 40 points for the fourth time this year, has recorded at least a double-double in nine of his last 10 outings.