Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nears triple-double in Game 5 loss
Antetokounmpo tallied 16 points (5-10 FG, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks across 41 minutes during a 92-87 loss to the Celtics on Tuesday.
Antetokounmpo fell just one assist shy of a triple-double during the Game 5 loss. The 16 points marked his lowest total so far of the series, as did his 10 field goal attempts. Expect a higher point total for Antetokounmpo as the team returns home for Game 6 on the brink of elimination.
