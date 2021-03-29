Antetokounmpo (knee) is not on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Clippers.
The two-time MVP was one of several Bucks players who were held out of Saturday's loss to the Knicks, but it looks as though his absence was simply precautionary. All signs point to Antetokounmpo returning to action Monday night as the Bucks kick off a four-game Week 15.
