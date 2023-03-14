Antetokounmpo (hand) is available for Monday's game in Sacramento.
Antetokounmpo made it through his pregame workout without any issues, and the team has since given him the green light to return after missing the last three contests with a right hand injury. Given the forward's brief absence, he should be cleared to shoulder a full workload Monday night.
