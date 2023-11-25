Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a non-covid illness.
Antetokounmpo has been dealing with an illness for quite some time, but it hasn't forced him to miss time in recent days. Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game over his last five appearances.
