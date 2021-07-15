Antetokounmpo had 26 points (11-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks in Wednesday's Game 4 win over the Suns.

Coming off of back-to-back 40-10 games, Antetokounmpo took his time easing into this one, and while he wasn't as aggressive as he was in Games 2 and 3, he still had a profound impact as the Bucks evened the series. Down the stretch, Milwaukee turned to Khris Middleton for multiple clutch baskets, but it was Antetokounmpo's block on a Deandre Ayton alley-oop attempt with 1:14 remaining that will be remembered most. It was one of two blocks on the night for the two-time MVP, who now has at least one swat in five of his last six contests. With the series shifting back to Phoenix for Game 5 on Saturday, Antetokounmpo will look to secure his fifth double-double in as many Finals appearances.