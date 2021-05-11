Antetokounmpo scored 28 points (11-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT) to go along with four assists and three rebounds across 29 minutes in Monday's loss to the Spurs.

Antetokounmpo played only 13 minutes in the second half of the game as the Spurs held a significant advantage on the scoreboard. That limited his peripheral stats, though his numbers should bounce back in more competitive game scripts as Antetokounmpo has averaged 8.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals across his last five games.