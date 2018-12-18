Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores team-high 32 points
Antetokounmpo tallied 32 points (15-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 31 minutes in Monday's 107-104 win over the Pistons.
Averaging 38 points over the last two games, Antetokounmpo has been nothing short of spectacular offensively, while keeping up his defensive grit. Having failed to record a game with under 10 rebounds and five assists in the last five contests, Antetokounmpo is as reliable as they come.
