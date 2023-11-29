Antetokounmpo ended Tuesday's 131-124 victory over the Heat with 33 points (11-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-13 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 39 minutes.

Antetokounmpo displayed an all-around performance to spark a come-from-behind win, leading all players in Tuesday's game in scoring and steals while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total and handing out a handful of assists. Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in five games this season, including in two straight contests.