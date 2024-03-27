Antetokounmpo totaled 29 points (14-25 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-6 FT), 21 rebounds, 11 assists, three blocks and two steals over 46 minutes during Tuesday's 128-124 double-overtime loss to the Lakers. He also had seven turnovers.

From the fourth quarter onward, Antetokounmpo was held to just three buckets. While Anthony Davis (34 points, 23 rebounds) was a factor, midrange jumpers and bombing threes from Khris Middleton, Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley took over for Milwaukee. It was not a wise course of action, as Milwaukee squandered in 19-point lead with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Antetokounmpo's do-it-yourself dominance has been on display in clutch scenarios for the past decade, but there seems to be more deliberate effort to get others involved down the stretch -- which feels like an inorganic process when Antetokounmpo remains as dominant as he is.