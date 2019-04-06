Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Saturday
Antetokounmpo won't play in Saturday's game against the Nets due to left calf soreness.
Despite being spotted warming up, Antetokounmpo will be held out of Saturday's game according to coach Mike Budenholzer. The injury isn't overly concerning as the Bucks are simply trying to get their star forward as much as possible before the playoffs.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Rains 45 points on 76ers•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big double-double against Nets•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Monday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Trending in right direction•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable vs. Nets•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out Sunday vs. Hawks•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...