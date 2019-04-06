Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Saturday

Antetokounmpo won't play in Saturday's game against the Nets due to left calf soreness.

Despite being spotted warming up, Antetokounmpo will be held out of Saturday's game according to coach Mike Budenholzer. The injury isn't overly concerning as the Bucks are simply trying to get their star forward as much as possible before the playoffs.

