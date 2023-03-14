Allen finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes during Monday's 133-124 win over Sacramento.

Allen will not carry much fantasy value when the Bucks are at full strength, but he can be a valuable contributor in some specific categories. On that note, he's taking advantage of the attention opposing defenses give to the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez to produce from deep. Allen has knocked down two or more threes in six of his last seven appearances and is shooting 43.5 percent from beyond the arc in that span.