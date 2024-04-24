Allen has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Timberwolves due to a right ankle injury. He will end the contest with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes.

Allen will sit out the remainder of Game 2 after landing awkwardly on Timberwolves guard Mike Conley early in the third quarter. Allen has been held to just seven total points across the first two games of the series while dealing with an ankle injury. Allen's availability for Game 3 on Friday is uncertain.