Allen supplied 21 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 110-103 win over the Nets.

Allen made an immediate impact as Charlotte's sixth man, leading the team in scoring while connecting on five three-pointers in an extremely efficient shooting display. It's only one game, and he's not expected to play 29 minutes on a regular basis, but he should have a steady workload regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench, particularly if the Hornets continue to rely on his perimeter shooting. His limited defensive contributions and dependence on three-point efficiency could make his fantasy production somewhat inconsistent, but there's no question this was an excellent start to his Hornets tenure.