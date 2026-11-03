Allen ended Monday's 124-91 loss to Detroit with 11 points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound over 19 minutes.

Allen finished with an empty 11 points, logging just 19 minutes, coming off a season-high 27 points during a loss to the 76ers. With Coby White returning from a calf injury, there are simply more mouths to feed in the backcourt. Assuming Kon Knueppel's return from a hamstring injury is getting closer, playing time for Allen is going to be even harder to come by. Looking ahead, there is a chance he moves from being a must-roster player to more of a streaming candidate.