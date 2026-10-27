Allen racked up 15 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Monday's 110-103 win over the Wizards.

Allen provided another scoring boost off Charlotte's bench, reaching double figures for the third time in four games to open the season. Although he struggled from the field, the veteran guard was perfect on seven free-throw attempts and connected on two triples. Allen should remain a useful source of points and three-pointers while Coby White (calf) and Kon Knueppel (hamstring) are sidelined.