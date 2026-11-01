Allen ended with 27 points (9-12 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 30 minutes in Saturday's 109-104 loss to Philadelphia.

Allen scored only five points in Friday's loss to the Wizards. However, he showed up in a big way Saturday by finishing the night with a new season high in scoring. The 2018 No. 21 overall pick is now averaging 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting a career-best 47.1 percent from deep over 27.3 minutes per contest in his first seven regular-season games with the Hornets.