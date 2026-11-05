Allen ended Wednesday's 114-104 loss to the Nets with 22 points (6-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes.

Allen scored at least 22 points for the second time in the past three games, providing Charlotte with a nice scoring punch off the bench. Although his arrow is likely headed in the wrong direction, another leg injury to Kon Knueppel could ensure Allen remains a viable asset in most fantasy formats, at least for the time being. If he was dropped in your league, adding him might be the way to go.