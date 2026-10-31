Allen recorded five points (2-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Friday's 95-79 loss to the Wizards.

Allen continued to struggle with his shot, having now failed to exceed 40 percent from the field in four of his past five games. Despite playing a relatively significant role, Allen has averaged just 13.5 points, 2.8 assists and 2.8 three-pointers in 26.9 minutes per game through six appearances. While he is probably worth holding for now, once Charlotte starts to get healthy, he could very well trend towards becoming a three-point streaming option.