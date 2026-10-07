Allen contributed 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist over 14 minutes in Tuesday's 124-90 preseason loss to the Nets.

Kon Knueppel (hamstring) and Coby White (calf) won't play during the preseason, and if their injuries linger into the regular season, that could result in major minutes and a starting role for Allen. As a starter in Phoenix last season, Allen averaged 17.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.3 triples and 1.4 steals per game on 42/37/84 shooting splits.