Allen (ankle) is questionable for Game 4 against the Timberwolves on Sunday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Allen didn't play in Game 3 of the series Friday, and his status is unclear, although the questionable tag leaves the door open for a return in what might be the final game of the Suns' season. Allen is averaging just 3.5 points per game while shooting a meager 20 percent from the field in his two appearances during the current series.