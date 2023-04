Allen notched 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Saturday's 121-99 loss to Miami in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Allen continues to be a reliable source of offense for Milwaukee. He's averaged 14.0 points while shooting 52.6 percent from deep during the first three games of the opening-round series versus Miami. So far, Giannis Antetokounmpo's (back) absence hasn't had a significant impact on Allen's role or production.