Allen underwent a routine offseason procedure to increase the stability of his left ring finger, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Allen had a four-game stretch during the playoffs where he averaged 18.3 points per game, but he finished the Bucks' final five playoff contests posting just 4.0 points on 26.5 percent shooting. It's unlikely that a finger issue on his left hand impacted his shooting ability, but it's certainly worth noting after his poor performances. The fourth-year guard signed a two-year, $20 million extension in October of 2021 and will likely be a key piece of Milwaukee's rotation next season.