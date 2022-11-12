Allen was listed in the Bucks' starting lineup for Friday's game against the Spurs, but did not start and is now questionable due to a non-covid illness, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Allen was replaced in the starting lineup by Jordan Nwora without announcement and has not been spotted on the team's bench, despite being in the locker room with the team pregame, as Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported earlier. His absence on the bench may indicate he will not see the court Friday.