Bucks' Khris Middleton: In line to play Friday

Middleton participated in shootaround and the team prepared as if he was going to play in Friday's game against the Warriors, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

With this news, on top of the fact that he was off the team's injury report Thursday, it would be a big surprise if Middleton, who was out Wednesday due to personal reasons, was not in the lineup for a second straight game Friday. Barring any last-minute changes, expect the swingman to be a full go against the Warriors.