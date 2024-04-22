Middleton had 23 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block across 35 minutes during Sunday's 109-94 win over the Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Middleton turned back the clock in the win, shouldering the bulk of the scoring during the second half. After Damian Lillard took over in the first half, it was Middleton who made several clutch shots to secure the victory. Milwaukee will need him to maintain his aggression as they look to negate the loss of Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf).