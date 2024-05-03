Middleton recorded 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals over 38 minutes in Thursday's 120-98 loss to Indiana in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Middleton led Milwaukee seemingly on a nightly basis over the course of the first-round series against Indiana, but was held in check in the series-ending contest Thursday while failing to record 15 points for the only time in the series. Middleton, who dealt with some foul trouble in the first half which seemed to impact his performance and aggressiveness, put together a strong opening-round series which included scoring 20 or more points in four of the six contests. In the end, his performances weren't enough to lead the shorthanded Bucks back into the series against the Pacers.