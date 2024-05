Middleton (ankle) is available for Thursday's Game 6 against the Pacers.

Middleton was probable for Thursday's matchup and has officially been cleared to suit up again. He's had a significant role in recent games, averaging 32.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 40.3 minutes per game over his last three outings. However, he'll have additional help in Game 6 since Damian Lillard (Achilles) has been cleared to return.