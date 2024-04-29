Middleton is probable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pacers due to a right ankle sprain.
Middleton sprained his right ankle in Game 2 but will likely continue to play through the pain. He totaled 67 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists over the last two matchups -- both losses -- and should continue to lead the Bucks' offense in Game 5, as Damian Lillard (Achilles) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) are listed as doubtful for Tuesday.
