Middleton is probable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pacers due to a right ankle sprain.

Middleton sprained his right ankle in Game 2 but will likely continue to play through the pain. He totaled 67 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists over the last two matchups -- both losses -- and should continue to lead the Bucks' offense in Game 5, as Damian Lillard (Achilles) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) are listed as doubtful for Tuesday.