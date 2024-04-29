Middleton finished with 25 points (9-22 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 40 minutes in Sunday's 126-113 loss to the Pacers in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Middleton once again tried to do all he could to help lead the shorthanded Bucks past the Pacers in Game 4, leading all players in Sunday's contest in rebounds while handing out a handful of assists and ending as one of three players with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Expect Middleton to continue to try and lead the Bucks in a win-or-go-home Game 5 in Milwaukee, especially if Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Damian Lillard (Achilles) are unable to return for the elimination game.