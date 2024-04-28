Middleton (ankle) is available for Sunday's Game 4 against the Pacers.
Middleton was probable ahead of Sunday's matchup and will officially be available once again. The 32-year-old had a dominant effort during Friday's overtime loss, tallying 42 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes.
