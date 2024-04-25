Middleton didn't participate in Thursday's practice session due to a right ankle sprain, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton briefly exited Tuesday's Game 2 against the Pacers due to his ankle injury, and the issue is still bothering him a few days later. Coach Doc Rivers said there is "a little" concern regarding Middleton's availability for Friday's Game 3. The Bucks will likely continue to monitor the 32-year-old in the hours leading up to tipoff, but his absence would be particularly significant if Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) remains out.