Middleton didn't participate in Thursday's practice session due to a right ankle sprain, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Middleton briefly exited Tuesday's Game 2 against the Pacers due to his ankle injury, and the issue is still bothering him a few days later. Coach Doc Rivers said there is "a little" concern regarding Middleton's availability for Friday's Game 3. The Bucks will likely continue to monitor the 32-year-old in the hours leading up to tipoff, but his absence would be particularly significant if Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) remains out.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Briefly exits Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Vintage performance Sunday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 17 in loss to Magic•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Gets green light•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Questionable for Friday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Sitting out against Orlando•