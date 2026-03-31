Mavericks' Khris Middleton: Starting Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Middleton will start Monday's game against Minnesota.
With P.J. Washington (illness) unavailable, Middleton will step into the starting five following a one-game absence due to an illness. As a starter for Dallas this season (10 games), the veteran forward has averaged 12.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 25.3 minutes per game.
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