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Middleton will start Monday's game against Minnesota.

With P.J. Washington (illness) unavailable, Middleton will step into the starting five following a one-game absence due to an illness. As a starter for Dallas this season (10 games), the veteran forward has averaged 12.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 25.3 minutes per game.

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