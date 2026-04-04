Mavericks' Khris Middleton: Won't start vs. Orlando
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Middleton won't start Friday's game against the Magic.
Naji Marshall will return to the starting lineup following a two-game absence due to an illness, resulting in Middleton retreating to the second unit. The veteran forward has averaged 6.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 16.2 minutes per game over his last five appearances off the bench.
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