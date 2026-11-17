Middleton had nine points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 18 minutes during Monday's 136-120 loss to the Grizzlies.

Middleton appeared for the seventh time this season, and just the second time in the past nine games. After playing in five of the first six games, it appears that Middleton has shifted to the fringe of the rotation, playing only in an emergency. Now in the twilight of his career, Middleton's days of being a fantasy-relevant player are well behind him.