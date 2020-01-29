Bucks' Khris Middleton: Posts career-best 51 points

Middleton compiled 51 points (16-26 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 12-12 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 151-131 win over the Wizards.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (shoulder) sidelined, it was Middleton who stepped up and gave a masterful performance across the board. He drained seven-of-10 threes, notched a double-double with 10 rebounds and went a perfect 12-for-12 from the charity stripe. An All-Star reserve last season, Middleton can make an argument for inclusion once again with performances like these.