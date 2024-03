Middleton (ankle) is probable to face the Thunder on Sunday.

Middleton rested in the second half of a back-to-back set against the Nets on Thursday, but since it was a planned move by the Bucks' coaching staff, he shouldn't have problems being available to face the Thunder in what promises to be a marquee matchup. Middleton has struggled with injuries and has been limited to just four appearances since the beginning of February, but he's scored 22 points in each of his last two contests.