Middleton (ankle) will play in Friday's Game 3 against the Pacers, Pat Boylan of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Middleton has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday despite suffering a right ankle sprain in Game 2. There is no indication that the 32-year-old forward will be on a minutes restriction. Middleton is averaging 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 35.5 minutes across the first two games of the series against Indiana.