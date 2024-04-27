Middleton is probable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Pacers due to a right ankle sprain.

Middleton is coming off a 42-point effort in the Game 3 loss on Friday, and the veteran forward has embraced a more prominent role on offense with Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) sidelined. Middleton is averaging 26.7 points per game in the series while logging at least 35 minutes in each game, and the probable tag suggests he shouldn't have problems handling his regular workload Sunday.