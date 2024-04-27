Middleton recorded 42 points (16-29 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists over 41 minutes in Friday's 121-118 overtime loss to Indiana in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Middleton did all he could to help lead Milwaukee to an overtime victory, including hitting the game-tying shot at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime and also tying the game late in overtime, but his 40-point double-double was spoiled in a losing effort. Middleton led all players in Friday's contest in scoring while ending as one of two Bucks with 10 or more rebounds to go along with a handful of assists in a well-rounded outing. If Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) remains out in Game 4, look for Middleton to continue to provide a lift to Milwaukee offensively in the quarterfinals series.